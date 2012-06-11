Diddy Stunts In Paris With Rick Ross, Cassie, Benicio Del Toro & More In Le Premier [VIDEO]

Sean “Diddy” Combs wants you to know that he was a Hip-Hop N-word in Paris before Jay-Z and Kanye West made it all fashionable.

“I want to tell y’all before any other rapper was coming to V.I.P. Room, before any other rapper was coming to Cannes Film Festival, your boy Puff Daddy was here first,” says the Bad Boy mogul in a short film called Le Premier, which premiered on Billboard. “When they come up over here and they ain’t bringing no fly sh-t wit’ ’em and they ain’t spreading the love, you let them know, Diddy was here first man.”

The black & white clip is directed by by Robert Alexander and the musical soundbed is Édith Paif’s “Ne Me Quitte Pas.” Diddy is seen partying and generally stuntin’ around France, including Cannes, with the likes of Benicio Del Toro, Rita Ora, Rick Ross and Cassie in the mix. Watch the clip, put together by the Blue Flame agency, below.

No one tell MC Solaar or any US expatriates (that use the N-word as a term of endearment, of course) about Diddy’s claim…



http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

—

Photo: YouTube