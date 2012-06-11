Lil’ Kim Performs At Gay Pride Celebration [PHOTOS]

Lil’ Kim is busy with her Return of the Queen tour, but the rapper took time out to show love to the gay community. Kimmy Blanco performed to 50,000 screaming fans at Gay Pride Weekend in West Hollywood, Calif. Saturday (June 9), and was given the key to the city. “I love LA so much,this is officially my second home,” she said after receiving the proclamation. “Thank you all for supporting me throughout my career and for honoring me with such a prestigious honor, I love you.”

Click below to see some of the photos.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

•Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Masika Kalysha aka The Track Star In Flo Rida’s “Run” Video [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Exclusive: Behind The Scenes At Hot 97’s Summer Jam [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

• Dropping Dimes: 10 Facts Revealed During Alleged Drug Kingpin Jimmy Henchman’s Trial

• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Hot 97’s Summer Jam Is Rap’s Wrestlemania

• Young Jeezy In The Studio With T.I., B.o.B. & More [PHOTOS]

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

—

Photo: CJ

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »