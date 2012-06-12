Jay-Z Teams With Duracell For “Wireless Nation” Campaign

Just when you thought he couldn’t get any busier, Jay-Z has taken on the daunting task of improving the way in which consumers charge their cell phones. Hov has already been announced as a spokesperson for Duracell Powermat, and now Brooklyn’s finest will also introduce a new “Wireless Nation” which he has already implemented in the New York City location of the 40/40 Club.

“People will be able to charge wirelessly on embedded ‘wireless power hot spots’ in public venues where they travel and interact throughout their day,” Powermat CEO Ron Rainowitz said. “All they will need to do is put their phone on the table, same thing they normally do. The only difference is that now, their smartphones will get charged from the table.”

Sometime next year, the Powermat will expand outside of New York and will feature a Google app which will locate the nearest charging hotspots.

Jay previously lauded the new venture as the “future of wireless energy,” and is also an investor in the company.

Aside from his technological ventures he also spearheaded, the 43-year-old is also gearing up for the September debut of the Barclay Center which will house his Brooklyn Nets.

Photo: Inquisitr