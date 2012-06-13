Danny Brown & A$AP Rocky Have a Very NSFW Convo on Noisey’s “Back and Forth” [VIDEO]

Danny Brown and A$AP Rocky engaged in perhaps the most Andrew “Dice” Clay-esque conversation to date while in Barcelona. Luckily VICE subsidiary, Noisey, was there to record the footage for their “Back and Forth” web series. Watch as the two candidly discuss sex, drugs, and what they hate about the music industry. Please be aware that level of NSFW is off the charts of the richter scale.

Photo: Hypebeast