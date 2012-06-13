Jay-Z Becomes Director Of Barclays Arena

Jay-Z can add another title to his name. The Hip-Hop mogul has been minted as the director of Brooklyn Arena, LLC, the company that owns the Brookyln Barclays Center. The title was discovered in liquor license paperwork filed by developer Bruce Ratner. Hov— listed as Sean Carter on the documents— shares the title with Ratner, David Berliner, Mary Anne Gilmartin, Christophe Charlier, Irina Pavlova and David Carlock. Mrs. Carlock is the point person for Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov, while Berliner and Gilmartin hold executive positions at Ratner’s firm, Forest City Ratner Companies.

Barclays is not scheduled to open until September, and from the looks of it, the venue will pull out all the stops for its patrons. Among the amenities the arena will offer include extending drinking hours (pending approval from the State Liquor Authority), and draping their luxury VIP seats in Calvin Klein logos.

Photo: AP