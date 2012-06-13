Frank Ocean Announces Tour Dates

Frank Ocean is known to be recluse, but this summer he will be meeting the masses in a major way. The New Orleans crooner, who recently released his “Channel Orange” video is hitting the road for a one-month trek, reports MTV.

Ocean will kick things off in Seattle July 13—four days shy of his album release date—and will end his tour run on the legendary Lollapalooza stage. Last week, Ocean dropped a the nearly 10-minute long euphoric track “Pyramids,” which he said will be his “favorite part” of going on tour.

His Channel Orange album is due in stores July 17.

Frank Ocean Tour Dates

July 13 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market

July 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

July 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

July 19 – Austin, TX – La Zona Rosa

July 20 – Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall

July 22 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theatre

July 23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

July 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

July 26 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

July 28 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

July 29 – Montreal, Quebec – Club Soda

July 31 – Toronto, Ontario – The Guvernment

August 1 – Detroit, MI – TBA

August 4 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

—

Photo: Blogs to Die For