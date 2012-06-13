Frank Ocean Announces Tour Dates

Frank Ocean is known to be recluse, but this summer he will be meeting the masses in a major way. The New Orleans crooner, who recently released his “Channel Orange” video is hitting the road for a one-month trek, reports MTV.
Ocean will kick things off in Seattle July 13—four days shy of his album release date—and will end his tour run on the legendary Lollapalooza stage. Last week, Ocean dropped a the nearly 10-minute long euphoric track “Pyramids,” which he said will be his “favorite part” of going on tour.
His Channel Orange album is due in stores July 17.
Frank Ocean Tour Dates
July 13 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market
July 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
July 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
July 19 – Austin, TX – La Zona Rosa
July 20 – Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall
July 22 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theatre
July 23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
July 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
July 26 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
July 28 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
July 29 – Montreal, Quebec – Club Soda
July 31 – Toronto, Ontario – The Guvernment
August 1 – Detroit, MI – TBA
August 4 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]
• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]
• Lil’ Kim Performs At Gay Pride Celebration [PHOTOS]
• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]
• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen
• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]
• Dropping Dimes: 10 Facts Revealed During Alleged Drug Kingpin Jimmy Henchman’s Trial
• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]
• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
—
Photo: Blogs to Die For