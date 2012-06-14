Drake’s Crew Blesses Chris Brown With The Fade

Drake and Chris Brown’s respective crews got into an altercation in the early a.m., reports TMZ. Allegedly, Chris Breezy and Drizzy’s entourages got into a confrontation at WIP nightclub in NYC.

The Sun reports that Brown sent Drake a bottle of champagne as a peace offering only to have it returned with a note that read, “I’m f****** the love of your life, deal with it.” CB allegedly confronted the “The Motto” rapper, who threw a punch. But before Brown could return the favor, someone in Drake’s crew cracked him with a bottle.

Brown took to Twitter and shared a photo of the wound to his chin with the message, “How u party wit rich n**** that hate? Lol… Throwing bottles like girls? #shameonya!.” However, both the message and the photo have since been deleted from his timeline.

When authorities arrived at the venue, both artists had already left the scene. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to believe that the artists likely came to blows, and bottle throwing, over Rihanna, who is Brown’s ex-girlfriend and has been romantically connected with Drake in the past. Rih Rih is featured on the title track of Drake’s Take Care album, and appears in its video while lately Brown and Rihanna have been spotted making eye contact about town.

Check out tweets from last night on the next page. This story is just getting started.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Twitter

1 2Next page »