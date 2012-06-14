CLOSE
Ten Minutes Of Awkwardness Starring DMX and Peter Rosenberg [VIDEO]

The legendary quotable machine also known as Dark Man X and Peter Rosenberg sat through a pretty uncomfortable interview. DMX, who to be honest looked pretty messed up, talked about his legendary career and what he brings to a live show. After the press conference for Rock The Bells Rosenberg and X also talk about crying on his reality show, his dogs, and much more. For all of our sake, I really hope X has stayed clean and it really was just the heat bothering him. 


