Ten Minutes Of Awkwardness Starring DMX and Peter Rosenberg [VIDEO]

The legendary quotable machine also known as Dark Man X and Peter Rosenberg sat through a pretty uncomfortable interview. DMX, who to be honest looked pretty messed up, talked about his legendary career and what he brings to a live show. After the press conference for Rock The Bells Rosenberg and X also talk about crying on his reality show, his dogs, and much more. For all of our sake, I really hope X has stayed clean and it really was just the heat bothering him.



http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//



http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]