Jay-Z To Open A 40/40 Club Inside Barclays Center

Just in case you need more proof that the forthcoming Barclays Center will be a sports venue of epic proportions, Jay-Z plans to open a 40/40 in the location. The restaurant will boast 9,000 square feet and will be the designed by SHoP Architects, reports Zagat.

Much like the flagship Manhattan location, the Barclays 40/40 Club will feature flat screens, eight of which will be 80″ TV’s, and a bar top made from amber resin. “There is no better home for another 40/40 Club location than the new Barclays Center in Brooklyn,” said Hov. “The 40/40 Club has revolutionized restaurants in a way I anticipate Barclays Center to transform the arena watching experience.”

As the newly minted director of the Barclays Center, Jay has been at the forefront of a the Nets brand metamorphosis. He designed the teams new black and white logo, and was even captured driving a bulldozer at the arena construction site.

The Barclays Center is set to open Sept. 28.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: BET