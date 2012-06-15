Ab Soul Talks controlSYSTEM With The FADER [VIDEO]

TDE’s Ab-Soul sat down with The FADER recently to speak about being the “Human Dictionary” of the Black Hippy collective. He also addresses Alori Joh’s passing, his album of the year candidate, controlSYSTEM, and what’s next for the Black Lip Bastard.

If you haven’t copped controlSYSTEM yet, first off shame on you, second of all fork over the iTunes money and get it right here. Now click the jump.



