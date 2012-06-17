Birdman Defends Drake In Fight With Chris Brown

Birdman is coming to the defense of Drake in his alleged brawl with Chris Brown ,at a New York City nightclub, earlier in the week. Speaking to MTV News, the Cash Money labelhead maintained that the 25-year-old rapper did nothing wrong.

“Well, to me, I think ni—s got Drake twisted. A lot of ni—s be playin’, pitty-pattin’ with Drake. I don’t like that sh–, period,” Birdman explained. “Drake is one of us, so if you f—in’ with Drake, you f—in’ with us, period!”

Drake has yet to release any new statements on the altercation, while Brown has been very vocal about being the victim in the fight which erupted at W.i.P. nightclub.

Although it was originally reported that that Toronto native was to be arrested for reckless endangerment, law enforcement confirmed to TMZ that they will not be taking him into custody.

The incident has also shed a negative light on the venue, which has since been shut down, for several violations.

—

Photo: Ultimate Hype