Oprah’s Next Chapter With 50 Cent (Part 2) [VIDEO]

Oprah Winfrey‘s Next Chapter continued to delve deeply into the life of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Winfrey, who previously was not open to having rappers as guests, admits that this was one of the most eye-opening interviews that she’s ever done.

In the second part of this sit down with the rapper/mogul, he justifies the violence in his music, the type of woman that interests him, as well as a sit down with the woman who raised him; his grandmother Beulah Jackson. Curtis also talks about his strategic feuds with Diddy, Jay-Z and Oprah herself.