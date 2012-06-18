Killer Mike Says Both Waka Flocka Flame & Lupe Fiasco Can Be Damaging To Hip-Hop [VIDEO]

Killer Mike is one of Hip-Hop’s most intelligent and insightful minds. The Atlanta rapper exposed his knack critical thinking during a visit to Green Lantern’s Invasion Radio when explaining how both Waka Flocka Flame and Lupe Fiasco can be damaging to Hip-Hop.

While discussing Mike’s new album, R.A.P. Music, the topic moved to the extremes in Hip-Hop music; with the intellectual lyricism of the Go’s Lupe Fiasco and the rowdy bars of ATL’s Waka Flocka Flame serving as examples. Killer Kill believes both extremes can be hurtful in the grand scheme of Hip-Hop and its audience. “Waka gets presented as ignorance, but he’s not,” began Killer Mike. “But the people who present him that way and who accept him that way, they take bless in that ignorance. Taking bliss and being ignorant meaning, you’re just going to stay ignorant. But Waka’s not ignorant. He’s progressively moving his family [and] his future forward. But if you only think the ignorance in the music that makes me feel good for three minutes is it, then you’re going to stay in that place where you at; that’s welfare, no healthcare…I mean we know who like the hood music, the hood.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum are fans who can be too snobbish when it comes to who they choose to rock with. “On the other side, when you have Lupe and the audience that he brings, a lot of times that audience can perceive [themselves] to be more than or elitist,” explaind Mike. “I watched the Roots work their audience back. I remember when the Roots audience used to shimmy up like, ‘We don’t do the Jay-Z.’ And the Roots and Jay worked together like, ‘Nah, ee all Black men, this all Hip-Hop.’ And then those two audiences fused together. With audiences like [Lupe’s] a lot of times you can protect yourself behind the ‘I don’t really deal with rap, but I listen to Lupe.’”

Watch the part one of Killer Mike’s interview with Invasion Radio below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Crew Love: G.O.O.D. Music’s Twitter & Instagram Adventures [PHOTOS]

• Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

—

Photo: YouTube