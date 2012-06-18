Kanye West Announces July Shows At Revel Resort In Atlantic City

Kanye West will be bringing his travelling stage show to Atlantic City this summer. Revel Resort & Casino, a new beachfront destination where Beyoncé recently returned to the stage, announced that Yeezy will be performing at its Ovation Hall on July 6th and July 7th.

The G.O.O.D. Music’s honcho’s impending A.C. shows will be his first stateside since rocking Coachella in 2011. It hasn’t been all sweet for the “Ni**as In Paris” rapper while he’s been performing on the European leg of the Watch The Throne tour. Last week, his Los Angeles home was burglarized.

Tickets for the pair of Atlantic City dates go o sale on Friday, June 22, 2012 at 10am via all Ticketmaster locations. Expect to see the entire G.O.O.D. Music family making that trip to A.C., too.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Crew Love: G.O.O.D. Music’s Twitter & Instagram Adventures [PHOTOS]

• Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

—

Photo: WENN