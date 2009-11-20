Fabolous Squad Steals 2008 Lambo

Police are investigating Fabolous and his entourage for a car stolen in early January of this year at an upscale Atlanta hotel. According to Channel 2 Action News, Atlanta police claim that Fabolous’s crew stole a 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. The rare vehicle was only 1 of the 2 brought into the United States last year.

Surveillance footage shows two members of Fabo’s crew approaching the bellman and receiving keys to the Lambo. They then hop in it and drive away as if it was their car and it was just a daily exit for them. Fabolous and the rest of his crew would then follow behind them in a minivan making Fab well aware that they had stolen the car. After some investigation and promising Fab no jail time if he told the location, Fab was quick to snitch and released the details of the car.

Although investigators tried to sue the rapper and his gang for criminal charges once the car was discovered, Attorney Paul Howard cited the investigators and claimed he would not go back on his promise.

The actual Lambo owner Eric Vargosko is now pressing charges against the hotel for giving away his rare car while asking for no kind of proof or identification. The Intercontinental hotel has put out the statement, “We hold the safety, comfort and well-being of our guests and employees as our top priority and concern. We have taken several measures, including heightening security, so that a repeat of this incident does not happen.”

This is not the first time Fabo’s goons have been accused of robbing people. In October of 2006, Fabolous’ gang was caught on camera snatching a $50,000 dollar chain right off the neck of the Boston Celtics NBA player Sebastian Telfair. That night would later on escalate to the result of Fabolous being shot.

Damn Fab, I guess you ain’t joking with these boys when you tell them “Throw it in the bag.”