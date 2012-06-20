50 Cent Says Chris Brown Would Beat Drake In A Fight [VIDEO]

50 Cent held a listening session for his fifth studio album, 5: Murder By Numbers, which come out on July 4th. The “In Da Club” rapper went over to 106 KMEL radio to promote the album and a quick Q&A.

Besides holding a private listening session for the album, which will be released completely independently, he spoke about the Pacquiao-Bradley fight being one big fix. He also talked about the hot topic of the moment in Chris Brown vs. Drake. When asked to pick who would win a fight, Curtis goes with Brown because “he looks like he has one of those MMA bodies.” Check out both clips from the session down below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Analicia Chaves From Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” Video [PHOTOS]

• T.I., Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, Lil Wayne & More At Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

• Play Cloths Summer 2012 Collection ft. Stephanie “StephieSoS-xy” Arenas [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

• Azealia Banks Covers Summer Music Issue Of PAPER Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Crew Love: G.O.O.D. Music’s Twitter & Instagram Adventures [PHOTOS]

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: KMEL