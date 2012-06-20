Exclusive: Lil’ Kim Denies Calling Drake “B-tch-Made” Over Fight With Chris Brown

Lil’ Kim is not fan of Drake, so it only makes sense that she be brutally honest in regards to his fight with Chris Brown. However, when a story claiming that she lashed out at the Young Money star—and eluded to him being a closeted homosexual— hit the ‘Net Wednesday (June 20), her rep quickly denied the reports.

In a statement sent to Hip-Hop Wired, Kimmy Blanco’s publicist blasted any claims of a recent verbal attack on Drake. “As it pertains to the story that was allegedly posted by the Phoenix Times, I would like to inform fans, media, and the general public,that the fictitious editorial is just that,” says her publicist. “My client did not participate in any interview with the Phoenix Times or anyone else for that matter. As Kim’s publicist, I oversee all media matters and have never arranged anything with the Phoenix Times. Please disregard this nonsense and any other foolishness.”

The story in question finds the Brooklyn rapper waging an all out war on Drizzy. “You don’t gotta be a tough guy to be a rapper, but don’t dress up in Gangsta Drag when you a b-tch. Drake’s a bottom – y’all know what I mean when I say that,” reads the fake interview. “What I know about Drake is he is b-tch-made. Meaning he’s an instigator, and a p—y. He had no issue stepping to Lil’ Kim, I’m like five feet tall. But he didn’t try stepping to Chris, a man, because he’s simply a coward.”

Drake got on Kim’s bad side when he came out in defense of Nicki Minaj in the on-going female rap feud. He hasn’t spoken about the Brooklyn rapper in a while, but it’s good to see that Kim quickly distanced herself from the slander.

Photo: I Like It A Lot