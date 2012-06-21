Capone – “We Are Young” [VIDEO]

Queensbridge representing rapper Capone swipes the groove from Fun’s cheerful hit “We Are Young” to make his own version. At first you gotta think, “This is one one half Capone-N-Noreaga, the same grimey looking cats that met in prison and made The War Report, one of the grittiest street albums Hip-Hop has created, though.”

But then maybe you watch the video with all the project kids having fun and the same “T.O.N.Y. (Top Of New York)” rapper looking like he’s having a genuinely great time and you gotta think, “Hey, why not?” Sure it reeks of pandering to make a novelty hit (Fun’s song, which features the vocals of Janelle Monae, dropped last fall and started gaining steam early in 2012), but Capone has earned the benefit of a doubt. And this clip is a vast improvement from his visual for “Chiquita,” which looks like it was shot, and edited, on an iPhone. No shade.

Watch the rap version of “We Are Young” below. Do you think the song and video is all good or is Capone reaching? Excuse us while we go bump CNN’s “Stick You”…



Photo: YouTube