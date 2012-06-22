Chris Brown Says He’s Not “The Best Rapper” [VIDEO]

Chris Brown isn’t the first R&B artist to blur the lines between singing and rapping, and he won’t be the last. The 23-year-old proved his rapping skills by way of his “Look At Me Now” single. With the release of his Fortune album looming, Brown sat down for a pre-bottle throwing interview with MTV News, where he explained how the aforementioned single helped him merge into another musical lane. ” I didn’t sing on the record at all. It just was a rap song,” he said. “So I was like, ‘Cool, if they going with it, I’m gonna keep going.”

Even though he started his career trying to rap, and isn’t half bad (just listen to his “Theraful” freestyle), don’t expect to find him turning in his R&B card just yet. “With the hip-hop and the rapping, it’s more of — I wouldn’t say [a] hobby — it’s just me expressing myself, ” he added.

Be on the lookout for Fortune which drops July 3.

—

Photo: MTV