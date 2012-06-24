Exclusive: Lil Scrappy Talks Joseline Hernandez’s “Manly Features” & Momma Dee’s Bipolar Disorder [VIDEO]

Lil Scrappy already told you, via Hip-Hop Wired, that he gives no f-cks what you think of his, his baby mama’s or Momma Dee’s exploits on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since they’re all getting paid. While we chatted with the “Head Bussa” rapper, we had to ask him whether or not his castmate Joseline Hernandez, the scripper turned struggle rapper, is really all woman. Hey, the people want to know.

“When it come to that…I don’t seen her bust it open on World Star,” Scrappy told Hip-Hop Wired. “But, people are coming up with some crazy stuff [laughs]. They’re saying she got an Adam’s apple, I don’t know ya feel me? I done been in front of the lady… I mean she got manly features, of course, but it’s a lot of women that have manly features because of their father. I can’t really tell you if she’s a [man or woman] cause I ain’t been up in her. I ain’t been up in her and I ain’t been up close on her throat.”

Check out Scrappy speak on Momma Dee’s bipolar disorder and more in our exclusive interview below. Lil Scrappy’s sophomore album, Tha Grustle, is out June 26th.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired