Large Professor – “Key To The City” [VIDEO]

If you’re one of those purists constantly complaining about there not being enough “real” Hip-Hop, did you go buy a copy of Large Professor’s new album, Professor @ Large? In case you need further convincing, the Extra P drops a video for “Key To The City,” off the aforementioned project.

The legendary producer and MC, who hails from Flushing, Queen, gets busy over breakneck paced groove that features some fresh horns. Not the typical boom bap production you may think of, but nevertheless a winner. Large Pro still has the production game on lock.

Pick up Professor @ Large, which features appearances from Action Bronson, Roc Marciano, Busta Rhymes and others, right here, via Fat Beats Records. Watch the Donald Robinson Cole III directed video for “Key To The City” below.

Photo: YouTube