Lil Wayne – The Evolution of DEWeezy Episode #1 [VIDEO]

Back in March, Lil Wayne announced his partnership with Mountain Dew to created the DEWeezy ad/marketing campaign. Then at South By Southwest, more details were revealed, including a concert and futures plans to sponsor a skate parks, including one in Lil Tunechi’s hometown. More details are now being revealed about the DEWeezy campaign with the first episode of The Evolution of DEWeezy.

The Deweezy Project Skatepark will be located in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward. The locale was picked out by the “How To Love” rapper himself. “When the DEW team approached me I told them that the only way DEWeezy would work would be if it reﬂected my life,” said Lil Wayne in a press statement. “Bringing Skatepark to my hometown is the ultimate way for me to say ʻThis is How I DEW.ʼ”

The first episode features the Dew Skate Team, which includes Paul Rodriguez, Keelan Dadd, Boo Johnson, Theotis Beasley and one Dwayne Carter, talking about getting up with Weezy at the show. We eventually see the YMCMB rapper, and avid skateboarder, along with his pink sneakers, talking about skating and practicing on a ramp as a preview of future episodes.

Nothing but respect to Weezy for giving back to the community.

Photo: YouTube