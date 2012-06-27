CLOSE
Home > ASAP Rocky

A$AP Rocky Reveals Long.Live.A$AP Release Date, Plays JFK In Lana Del Ray Video

Leave a comment

A$AP Rocky said his clothes would be getting weirder, but maybe more importantly, his schedule is getting busier. The Harlem rapper chopped it up with Power 99 in Philly and discussed his forthcoming debut, Long.Live.A$AP, and revealed the highly anticipated project’s release date.

“I’ve been working on it for about going on a year now, ever since Live.Love.ASAP dropped,” said the “Goldie” rapper of his debut. “I’m working on Long.Live.ASAP now and I feel like this is my best work yet. It’s like Live.Love.A$AP matured. It’s everything that I did in the prior tape but just better and matured and more advanced, that’s what I feel.”

Despite confirmed appearances from Pharrell and Swizz Beatz, the PMF insisted that “it’s not about the celebs yo.” Lastly, A$AP revealed the album is schedule to drop September 11th. Watch the interview with Power 99 below.

In other news, fashion forward rapper appears in Lana Del Rey’s new video for “National Anthem.” In the clip, the crooner plays Jacqueline Kennedy to A$AP’s John F. Kennedy. Watch said video on the next page.

And also, there is a preview of the documentary dropping in August in the UK  and ANIMAL NY called A$AP ROCKY: A$VP for Channel4 that chronicles A$AP’s come up on the next page, too. Told you he was busy.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

Willow Smith Gets A “Fake” Tongue Ring [PHOTOS]

A$AP Rocky Rocks Weird Clothes For WAD Magazine [PHOTOS]

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Green” [PHOTOS]

7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

The Hater’s Guide To Handling A Potential Miami Heat Championship [PHOTOS]

Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

Photo: YouTube

A$AP Rocky , Lana Del Ray , Long.Live.A$AP , National Anthem , Release Date

1 2Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close