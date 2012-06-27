A$AP Rocky Reveals Long.Live.A$AP Release Date, Plays JFK In Lana Del Ray Video

A$AP Rocky said his clothes would be getting weirder, but maybe more importantly, his schedule is getting busier. The Harlem rapper chopped it up with Power 99 in Philly and discussed his forthcoming debut, Long.Live.A$AP, and revealed the highly anticipated project’s release date.

“I’ve been working on it for about going on a year now, ever since Live.Love.ASAP dropped,” said the “Goldie” rapper of his debut. “I’m working on Long.Live.ASAP now and I feel like this is my best work yet. It’s like Live.Love.A$AP matured. It’s everything that I did in the prior tape but just better and matured and more advanced, that’s what I feel.”

Despite confirmed appearances from Pharrell and Swizz Beatz, the PMF insisted that “it’s not about the celebs yo.” Lastly, A$AP revealed the album is schedule to drop September 11th. Watch the interview with Power 99 below.

In other news, fashion forward rapper appears in Lana Del Rey’s new video for “National Anthem.” In the clip, the crooner plays Jacqueline Kennedy to A$AP’s John F. Kennedy. Watch said video on the next page.

And also, there is a preview of the documentary dropping in August in the UK and ANIMAL NY called A$AP ROCKY: A$VP for Channel4 that chronicles A$AP’s come up on the next page, too. Told you he was busy.

Photo: YouTube

