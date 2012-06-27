Kanye West Gives Jay-Z A $34K Father’s Day Present [PHOTOS]

Kanye West commemorated his “big brother” Jay-Z’s very first Father’s Day, a couple of weeks ago with a piece of jewelry, reports The Insider. West bought Hov a $34,000 golden skull in honor of the holiday.

According to a source, the yellow gold piece is a Lions & Sons Divora Skull with 1,680 star-cut red topaz gemstones. Rather than take a chance on shipping the gift, Ye chartered a private jet, along with a courier, to ensure that the present was hand delivered.

Since becoming a father at the beginning of the year, the usually private MC has turned over a new leaf, explaining that he will look to his own mother’s lessons, when raising baby Blue Ivy. “I imagine I’ll take things I learned from my mom and things I’ve learned from raising my nephews and apply that,” he said during an episode of Oprah’s Master Class. “Then at the end of the day, I just know I’ll probably have the worst, spoiled little kid ever.”

The duo is currently on the European leg of their Watch The Throne tour, but West will return stateside this week. The 35-year-old is billed to perform at the 2012 BET Awards, and a sold-out two-night stint at the Revel Resort & Casino in Atlantic City July 6 and 7.

Photos: EURWeb/Lions & Sons

