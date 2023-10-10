Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa Loses Playboy & Endorsement Deals Over Support For Hamas & Palestine

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Mia Khalifa caused a storm of controversy over the weekend after expressing support for Hamas and Palestine amidst the war situation happening in the region. As a result, Mia Khalifa lost her business arrangement with Playboy and an endorsement deal due to her support of Hamas.

On Monday (October 9), Playboy, which now operates as a subscription-based digital platform, sent out an email to its users stating that Mia Khalifa, real name Sarah Joe Chamoun, will no longer share content across its network.

“We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform,” the email said, as reported by Daily Mail.

Khalifa, 30, has been actively sharing replies on X, formerly Twitter, regarding the situation between Israel and Hamas. For those unaware, Hamas is a Palestinian Sunni Islamist militant group that was founded in 1987 and is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.

For further context, the Israeli government and Hamas have engaged in conflict over the occupation of the Gaza Strip, a parcel of land that Egypt once occupied until the Six-Day War with Israel later taking ownership of the land. Israelis lived among Palestinians in the region until 2005 when Israel withdrew its military and citizens, handing over control to the Palestinian Authority, now known as the Palestinian National Authority (PNA). The strip and the West Bank are under PNA authority but the areas are governed by Hamas.

The actual Israeli–Palestinian conflict dates back to the 19th Century and several wars between the two nations have erupted while peace talks have been enacted and failed several times over. As of now, Israel is mobilizing large-scale attacks against Palestine, calling on its allies to join the efforts and defend Israel’s borders.

Taking to X, Khalifa wrote a number of replies seemingly celebrating the actions of Hamas militants and how the images are being captured by members of the group. We should warn that the images and tweets Khalifa shared featured specific language and if anyone peruses her commentary, please do so with caution.

After Hamas gunmen attacked the Supernova Festival this past weekend and left over 260 dead, images from that incident and accounts from survivors made their way to social media. Again, Khalifa showed support for the actions, depicting one such image of Hamas as a “resistance painting” but that X reply no longer exists.

Beyond Playboy, Khalifa also lost an advisor deal with Red Light Holland, a company that produces “magic mushrooms” in the Netherlands and also entered into business with Wiz Khalifa via the Mistercap brand owned by the former adult star. The CEO of Red Light Holland, Todd Shapiro, fired Khalifa online and she screencapped the exchange with her own X quote reply that we’ve posted below.

UPDATE: This post has been updated to provide greater context and edit out insensitive comments.

—

Photo: Edward Berthelot / Getty