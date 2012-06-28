A$AP Rocky Performs “Purple Swag” on MTV’s ‘Push Live’ [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky recently appeared on MTV’s “Push Live,” where he performed the song that introduced him to the world, “Purple Swag.” While the warehouse locale was slightly suspect, the self-proclaimed PMF represented his A$AP Mob to the fullest, as a few members watched from the background.

The Harlem MC has been making moves, recently modeling for Parisian publication WAD Magazine’s “Cocktail” issue. He also announced that his highly anticipated album, LongLiveA$AP, will be hitting stores September 11th. With that being said, A$AP Rocky continues to prove that he’s here to stay.

Check out the performance below.



Photo: MTV