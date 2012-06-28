Iggy Azalea Releases Glory EP Cover Art [PHOTO]

Iggy Azalea’s Glory EP is scheduled to drop next month, and the Grand Hustle rapstress has just released the cover art. Azalea, who recently signed to Wilhelmina International Inc., is showing off her modeling skills appearing draped in red sheer material, with her eyes closed. “I’d say it’s the balance between The New Classic and Ignorant Art,” Azelea told Hip-Hop Wired of the project. “Ignorant Art is an experimental sound and my use of samples and things like that, it was left of field. Glory is a traditional Hip-Hop record,”

“When I record, I record nonstop so I’ll be in the studio 12, 14 hours every day. I go home to sleep, when I wake up I go back to the studio. I eat every single meal there for like a month, so what might take another artist a few months, or a little longer, it took me a month. I wasn’t doing any shows, and I wasn’t on the road, and I kind of disappeared for a while there, and that’s because I was working on this and my album.”

The 22-year-old’s The New Classic debut is also due out this year. Check the cover art below.

Photo: Soul Culture

