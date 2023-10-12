HHW Gaming Review: ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ Is A Successful Reminder of What Made The Franchise Great

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the years, Assassin’s Creed games got larger in scope, straying away from the formula that made them a hit with fans. With Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft Bordeaux made the sound decision to scale the game down, and it turns out that was a wise decision.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage might feel like a downgrade to those who are used to the epic, open-world RPGs like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Origins, and 2020’s Valhalla.

But for those yearning for the glory days of running across rooftops as Altair or Ezio Auditore and carefully taking out targets, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a feeling that longtime AC fans have yearned to experience again.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is roughly a 20-hour endeavor similar to the first two Assassin’s Creed games. It is set mainly in ninth-century Baghdad, instead of the massive maps the last three games had players exploring.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Story

In the game initially planned as DLC, players take on the role of Basim, a character we first meet in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as an experienced member of the “Hidden Ones,” or as we call them, Assassins.

Players quickly see Basim’s journey from a thief to a master assassin, which happens all by chance after he throws himself in the middle of a secret war between the Hidden Ones and a mysterious faction of individuals trying to acquire mystical items.

Through good old investigation work and plenty of assassinations, Basim uncovers a sinister plot with some profound implications.

We see the return of the classic AC locale, the mysterious assassin haven, Castle Alamut, and bureaus where Basim and his fellow Hidden Ones discuss plans and developments in their mission to take out their powerful enemies.

Restoring The Assassin’s Creed Feeling

Mirage returns to what made Assassin’s Creed great in the first place: using stealth and strategy to take out targets. Share

Immediately after you take control of Basim after becoming a member of the Hidden Ones, you get that feeling you first had as Altair or Ezio.

Mirage returns to what made Assassin’s Creed great in the first place: using stealth and strategy to take out targets.

Before going in for the kill, players can strategize using Basim’s eagle, Enkidu, to mark enemies and find secret entrances into locations.

Basim can also use tokens lifted while pickpocketing to use as payment for distractions like paying a person to sing, paying for a bunch of mercenaries to initiate a brawl with enemy soldiers blending in with a crowd to walk past guards.

There is an instant satisfaction in taking out guards one by one, setting up your target for the kill, and getting away without being seen.

At the same time, focusing on stealth and strategy also gives players a sense of fear of being discovered because it almost means certain death when guards surround you.

It’s a feeling that was missing in the last three games, and it’s good to see the hidden blade gain its importance back.

Also, exploring Bagdad feels like exploring the Holy Land in 2007’s Assassin’s Creed. It’s full of life with bustling markets and citizens speaking in Arabic. Learning about each location as you discover them is a welcome addition.

Combat Is Clunky

While in other games, combat feels smoother, giving players the confidence to engage with many enemies, in Mirage, it’s almost like the developers did this on purpose, so you see it as a last resort. Share

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s combat mechanics are clunky, which might be on purpose. While in other games, combat feels smoother, giving players the confidence to engage with many enemies, in Mirage, it’s almost like the developers did this on purpose, so you see it as a last resort.

Facing off against foes, Basim can either parry them when they glow yellow or gold or dodge enemies who glow red, signaling an unblockable attack is coming.

The combat is so meh that it almost makes Basim’s sword and dagger an afterthought and not worth upgrading because, in the end, you would instead use your hidden blade or tools you acquire more than the many weapons you collect from chests spread throughout the city.

You can upgrade each of the weapons that also have helpful perks, but you will see they are an afterthought during your playthrough.

Final Verdict

AC Mirage isn’t a perfect game or will be on anybody’s list for Game of The Year when the Video Game Awards roll around, but it’s a pretty damn good entry into the still-growing AC lore.

Ubisoft Bordeaux promised fans of Assassin’s Creed that it would deliver an experience similar to the 2007 game, and for that, it is safe to say they kept their word.

Mirage is a perfect love letter to the Assassin’s Creed franchise and puts the focus on why those first two titles are so memorable and beloved by gamers.

The return to stealth action and more in-depth storytelling is a plus, and the voice acting is stellar. The combat is clunky, but we feel that was something developers knowingly did.

With numerous Assassin’s Creed in the pipeline, we hope that Ubisoft Bordeaux looks at Mirage and its positive reception and continues to build on the nostalgic momentum it brought because, in the case of this game, less is indeed more.

Photos: Ubisoft Bordeaux / Assassin’s Creed Mirage

*Assassin’s Creed Mirage Review Key For PS5 Provided By Ubisoft*