Exclusive: Smoke DZA and Harry Fraud Discuss The Making Of Rugby Thompson [VIDEO]

| 06.29.12
Harlem’s Smoke DZA and Brooklyn’s Harry Fraud recently dropped their critically acclaimed album together, Rugby Thompson. With in-demand producer, Harry Fraud, handling most of the prodcution, Smoke DZA along with artists like Curren$y, Sean Price, Action Bronson, and plenty more.

While visiting the Hip-Hop Wired headquarters, DZA and Fraud broke down the making of the album, what brought them together, and crafting a “new” New York sound. Check it all out after the jump.

