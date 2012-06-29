DJ Drama ft. 2 Chainz, Meek Mill & Jeremih “My Moment” [LISTEN]

The latest single from DJ Drama’s Quality Street Music is here and it is a banger. We chronicled the rise of 2 Chainz this week, and it is coincidental that he speaks on it on this record. Meek Mill also talks about his days when it wasn’t all good.

With Jeremih on the hook, T-Minus on the beat and DJ Drama providing that motivation, get a listen to “My Moment” after the jump. Quality Street Music drops this September.

