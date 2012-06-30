The Game – “No More Fun And Games (Sleeping Dogs Remix)” [VIDEO]

If you are a fan of The Game and think this is just a sever case of the better-late-than-nevers, you are sort of right and wrong. See, Jayceon Taylor hooked up with Complex to drop a video from his debut album from 2005, The Documentary.

The video for “No More Fun And Games” is going to be used for the new Chinese Mafia-inspired game, Sleeping Dogs. Game’s dropped a numerous amount of freestyles lately so a new project or mixtape to come prior to his next album may not be completely out of the question. Check out the video for “No More Fun And Games” after the kick.

