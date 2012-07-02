Exclusive: A$AP Rocky On “Ridin'” Leak: “Whoever Did That F-ck You & Suck My D-ck” [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky still feels a ways about that song that leaked late last week. During the red carpet prior to last night’s BET Awards, Hip-Hop Wired asked the Harlem rapper if he was cool with the Kickdrums, who he told to “SUCK MY D-ICK” via Twitter. For those unaware, the Kickdrums produced “Ridin’,” featuring Lana Del Rey; but according to Rocky the version that mysteriously appeared online was incomplete.

The Kickdrums also claim they are unaware as to who posted the track. Whoever let the song loose is still on A$AP’s sh-t list. “I don’t know. I don’t know who it was that leaked that record,” A$AP told Hip-Hop Wired. “Maybe it was Interscope, maybe it was the Kickdrums, whoever did that f-ck you and suck my d-ck.”

Interscope is Lana Del Rey’s record labels A$AP Rocky’s debut, Long.Live.A$AP, is due out September 11th. Check out the rest of our chat with the “Goldie” rapper, who also performed during the BET Awards pre-show and confirms there will be an A$AP Mob project dropping in July, below.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired