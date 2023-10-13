Offset Gifts Cardi B $462,000 In Hermès Bags For Her Birthday

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Social media knows that Offset and Cardi B have a history of showering each other with lavish gifts for the heck of it. So y’all already knew that when Cardi’s birthday came around, Offset was going to go all out as he has no problem splurging on his wife/baby mama.

According to Page Six, Offset broke his piggy bank and blessed Cardi B with a half a million dollars worth of Hermès bags for her 31st birthday this past Wednesday (October 11) and while that may sound like a bunch of purses, it was actually only three. Yes, three Birkin bags damn near totaled $500,000. That’s when you know you ballin’ outta control.

Still, the couple could afford it as they’re both very successful in their careers and while it may seem like a bit much for three accessories that can easily be lost at a venue or on a plane, Cardi ain’t complaining.

Per Page Six:

Cardi B squealed as she opened the first, which contained a hot pink crocodile Kelly bag; a similar style recently sold for close to $92,000 on 1stdibs.

But her next purse blew the first out of the water.

As she shimmied to the strains of Madonna’s “Vogue,” Cardi unboxed an extremely rare Faubourg Birkin — often called the “House Birkin,” as it’s modeled after Hermès’ Paris storefront on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.

One of the purses is currently listed on 1stdibs for a staggering $298,975.

“My favorite!” Cardi screamed upon unwrapping the unique carryall, joking, “I don’t even think I’m ready to see the other one.”

Offset suggested she “take a shot” before opening her last box, which housed a glossy gold-colored crocodile Birkin.

A similar version sold at a Christie’s auction in 2020 for $72,000, bringing the total value of Cardi’s birthday gifts to approximately $462,975.

Most people won’t ever touch a Hermès bag nor ever see $400K, but for Offset and Cardi B it was just another night at the Delilah in West Hollywood.

Check out Cardi B stuntin’ for her birthday below and let us know your thoughts on Offset’s presents for his adoring wife in the comments section below.