Diddy ft. Teyana Taylor “Closer To God,” Popcaan, Fivio Foreign & Vybz Kartel “Tequila Shots” & More | Daily Visuals 10.13.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As of late P. Diddy’s been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons as many people such as 50 Cent blowing up his alleged and unsubstantiated ties to the murder of Tupac Shakur and Keefe D’s history of implicating Diddy in the situation. Still, the man isn’t letting rumors hold him down and will continue to do what he do regardless of circumstances.

Linking up with Teyana Taylor for his latest visuals to “Closer To God,” Brother Love (Diddy) takes to the desert with a golden clad Teyana and a horse where they walk the hot desert sands in search of Diddy’s verse. Seriously, how is this Diddy featuring Teyana Taylor and he not have a verse or even an adlib. He was the king of adlibs during Bad Boy’s heyday and he’s got nothing for his own song?! They must’ve told him anything he says can and will be used against him in a court of law or something.

From the desert to the city, Popcaan, Fivio Foreign and Vybz Kartel get together to get the party started and for their clip to “Tequila Shots” the aforementioned artists round up a gang of thick young women and get them to twerk next to the droptop whip outside the hotel while they get poured up before hitting the club for Popcaan’s birthday soiree. A little pre-gaming never hurt nobody. Least not that we know of.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from The Hoodies and Kid Capri, DJ Era featuring Beatking and Boosie Badazz, and more.

DIDDY FT. TEYANA TAYLOR – “CLOSER TO GOD”

POPCAAN, FIVIO FOREIGN & VYBZ KARTEL – “TEQUILA SHOTS”

THE HOODIES & KID CAPRI – “I’M HOT”

DJ ERA FT. BEATKING & BOOSIE BADAZZ – “CLAP”

GIGGS FT. DAVE EAST – “STARLETS”

SHORDIE SHORDIE & MURDA BEATZ – “CONTACTS”

CUBANK LINK – “WHERE DID EVERYBODY GO”

LIL SKIES – “OUT MY WAY”

TORAE & MARCO POLO – “RELOADED”