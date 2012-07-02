Exclusive: Kendrick Lamar Refuses To Explain Good Kid M.A.A.D City Title [VIDEO]

The buzz behind Kendrick Lamar’s debut album has been bubbling over for a while now, and since we’ll have to wait until the fall to take a full listen, the rapper refuses to give away too many details. Late last week, rather than let the chatter behind the album persist, Lamar took to Twitter to announce the true title of the project as, Good Kid M.A.A.D. City, but fell short of explaining the acronyms.

Hip-Hop Wired spoke to the Compton rapper on the red carpet for the BET Awards, where he refused to explain the meaning of the title, but detailed why he used Twitter to address the masses, and if a Black Hippy album will ever truly see the light of day.

Peep the video after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

• The Income Tax Struggle: 7 (Other) Rappers Who Skipped Out On Uncle Sam

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired