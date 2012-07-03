Juicy J turns up with this Jahlil Beats-produced cut, “She Solve All Problems.” In this song, the Three Six Mafia front man talks about a lovely woman who, well, solves all of his problems. If you catch the metaphors in the song you get a gold star.

The Taylor Gang affiliate continues to go hard as “Bands A Make Her Dance” is starting to tear the clubs up. This one shouldn’t be too far behind as far as club rockers go. Hit the jump to listen and download. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/Juicy-J-She-Solve-All-Problems.mp3

Juicy J – “She Solve All Problems” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

—

Photo: YouTube