50 Cent Reveals 5: Murder By Numbers Artwork, Updates On Next Interscope Release

It’s getting hard to determine which of 50 Cent’s many claims at any given moment will actually come true. Case in point, the Queens rapper was supposed drop a free album, 5: Murder By Numbers, today. That didn’t happen.

Today, the G-Unit mastermind did reveal the artwork for the aforementioned title (see below), which will now be released on Friday, July 6th.

Earlier in the day, Curtis revealed that title of his last official Interscope album is Street King Immortal, and the title will be available in November, allegedly. But back to Murder By Numbers; Fif dropped a tracklisting for the 10 track project along with a another parody of the initial listing with hilarious song titles. See them both in the gallery.

Also, during a recent interview with LA radio host Big Boy on Power 106, Fif revealed that he made $80 million off his Reebok sneaker deal. Not a bad haul.

It makes you want to ask; with all that bread he’s been stacking off project other than rap, why is he still going to hard with the social media promo and suspect release dates? Tax breaks?

Photo: Power 106

