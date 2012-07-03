50 Cent -“Leave The Lights On” [LISTEN]

Fans will have to wait a little while longer (until the end of the work week) for 50 Cent’s free album, 5:Murder By Numbers, and to make up for the delay he’s dropped some new music. Reebok’s $80 million man just released “Leave the Lights On.”

The G-Unit founder starts talking about s*xual relations, veers off into how rich he is, then jumps right back into the dirty talk. Not necessarily a love song, but more like a freaky lullaby that ends with this zinger: “I mean from the bottom of my heart, I love you.”

Gotta’ love 50.



Photo: Ill Hype