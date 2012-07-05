CLOSE
Home > Curren$y

Curren$y – “Showroom” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

You’d be hard pressed to find a harder working rapper than Curren$y. Although his album The Stoned Immaculate is out now, he is about to drop a new EP with Harry Fraud entitled Cigarette Boats and a collaborative mixtape with Wiz Khalifa entitled Live In Concert

The self-professed automobile addict takes you into the “Showroom” in this new video. There are plenty of ‘Rari’s in this one, but thankfully no roosters. Hit the jump to check out the new video and stay tuned for Cigarette Boats and Live In Concert. 


http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//
http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Kanye West Buys Kim Kardashian A $34,000 Gift [PHOTOS]

IL Clan del Wu Book Captures Images Of Wu-Tang Clan’s 2010 Reunion [PHOTOS]

Former Three 6 Mafia Member Crunchy Black Shot In Las Vegas [PHOTOS]

Maybach Music Group Celebrates After 2012 BET Awards [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

cigarette boats , currensy , download , Harry Fraud , listen , The Stoned Immaculate , Wiz Khalifa

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close