Curren$y – “Showroom” [VIDEO]

You’d be hard pressed to find a harder working rapper than Curren$y. Although his album The Stoned Immaculate is out now, he is about to drop a new EP with Harry Fraud entitled Cigarette Boats and a collaborative mixtape with Wiz Khalifa entitled Live In Concert.

The self-professed automobile addict takes you into the “Showroom” in this new video. There are plenty of ‘Rari’s in this one, but thankfully no roosters. Hit the jump to check out the new video and stay tuned for Cigarette Boats and Live In Concert.





