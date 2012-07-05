Jim Jones ft. Cam’Ron & Lil Wayne – “60 Rackz (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Jim Jones’ buzzing single, “60 Rackz,” is sure to make even more noise with this remix including Cam’Ron and Lil Wayne. There was a time earlier in the decade where you could have sworn that Weezy was unofficially a part of Dipset.

Nonetheless, the newsworthy tidbit is that Killa Cam is sending more shots towards a returning Murda Ma$e in this remix. “I be me, you be you, apologies to Groovy Lou. Sorry bruh I ain’t f–king with Ma$e, yeah yeah tell him you be cool,” says Cam. “Me, I rep that Hud 6, I ain’t even going to play with him. Harlem underworld for real, you can fool Wale and them. The mack, well, that’s black on black. True facts, I’m crack on tracks. Play around, I’ll lay you down, 60 racks on your cap ni**a….”

Ouch. Listen and download to the track after the jump. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/Jim_Jones-60_Rackz_rmx-2dope.mp3

Download: Jim Jones ft. Cam’Ron & Lil Wayne – “60 Rackz (Remix)”

Photo: Olympus