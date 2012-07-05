Lil Reese, DJ Drama and Don Cannon – Don’t Like [DOWNLOAD]

This is the Chi, right? Lil Reese is the newest signee to Def Jam Records and after a long wait, he drops the highly anticipated mixtape, Don’t Like, with DJ Drama and Don Cannon. Reese has backed up his boasts in 2012 with songs like “Haters,” “Beef,” and “Us.”

With appearances from Chief Keef, Freddie Gibbs, Hell Rell, Lil Durk, Fredo Santana and Johnny Maycash on this tape, Young Chop handles all the production duties on Don’t Like. After the jump check the artwork, tracklist and download link.

Download: Lil Reese, DJ Drama and Don Cannon – Don’t Like

1. US

2. Nothin feat. Johnny May Cash

3. Traffic feat. Chief Keef

4. Ova feat. Freddie Gibbs

5. Beef feat. Fredo Santana & Lil Durk

6. Rap Isht feat. Chief Keef

7. Bad

8. Savage

9. I don’t Like

10. We Don’t Count Money feat. Hell Rell

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Kanye West Buys Kim Kardashian A $34,000 Gift [PHOTOS]

• IL Clan del Wu Book Captures Images Of Wu-Tang Clan’s 2010 Reunion [PHOTOS]

• Former Three 6 Mafia Member Crunchy Black Shot In Las Vegas [PHOTOS]

• Maybach Music Group Celebrates After 2012 BET Awards [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube