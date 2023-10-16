Netflix Is Opening Physical Retail Stores That Offer Curated Experiences

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Along with raising subscription prices, Netflix is going to open physical retail stores to get more of your money.

Bloomberg reports that the insanely popular movie-streaming giant is gearing up to unleash physical brick-and-mortar locations.

Before going completely digital, Netflix once sent actual DVDs to your home, and now the company hopes subscribers love their original content enough that they want to enjoy curated experiences and buy merchandise based on them.

According to the Bloomberg report, there will be numerous locations across the country, and it will be called Netflix House, where you can also enjoy meals and experiences based on hit shows like Squid Games.

Per HYPEBEAST:

In these stores, Netflix plans to sell merchandise based on some if the platform’s biggest shows. On top of broad range of merch selection, Netflix House will offer guests a curated dining experience as well as live events. For instance, in the two initial locations, guests will be able to experience an obstacle course based on Squid Game. As for the dining experience, the in-house restaurant is slated to serve up cuisines and drinks from the streamer’s many unscripted food-based reality shows. The menu will feature a wide range of options from fast casual to high-end dining. Netflix House also boasts a rotation of art installation based on hit shows, along with live performances for fans.

The streaming giant has yet to confirm the location of the first Netflix House, but according to Bloomberg, the company plans on opening it in 2025.

This will not be the first time Netflix has used physical locations to tie in with its original properties. They have done numerous activations for Stranger Things and other shows like Narcos.

—

Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty