Dennis Graham Speaks On Drake’s Silence Over Israel & Palestine Conflict

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dennis Graham has often spoken on behalf of his son, Aubrey Graham, otherwise known as Drake to much of the world. In light of recent criticism that Drake hasn’t shared a statement regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Dennis Graham said that Drizzy is being careful as support for either side could be dissected to bits.

TMZ caught up with Dennis Graham at LAX and the veteran Memphis musician shared his thoughts on why his son hasn’t spoken up in support of Israel despite being of Jewish heritage.

More from TMZ:

Drake’s silence, in particular, has been a hot topic on social media thanks to DJ Vlad … who’s been calling out Drizzy and DJ Khaled, who’s Palestinian, for not using their massive platforms to speak on the crisis.

Dennis says celebs get way more backlash when they publicly address hot-button issues, and he’s certain Drake would be no different.

Graham also shared that his son’s stomach issues that promoted his hiatus from music isn’t a major issue. Of course, Drake is enjoying a nice run on the charts with his latest album, For AlL The Dogs, once again dominating the streaming ecosystem as he often does.

While there is no timeline for Drake’s return to music, Dennis Graham said it could last for an entire year but even he isn’t too sure.

—

Photo: Chris Polk/BBMA2017 / Getty