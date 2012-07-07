Drake Performs At 2012 Openair Frauenfeld Festival [VIDEO]

As controversy surrounds him, Drake took his talents over to Switzerland to perform at the star studded Openair Frauenfeld Festival. On Day 1 of the marathon festival, Drake performed a slew of his hits including “No Lie,” “Round Of Applause,” and “Forever.”

Drake has been at the epicenter of controversy since visiting New York City a few weeks ago and getting into an altercation with Chris Brown. Ranging from $1,000,000 challenges to reactions from rappers all over the world, all of it hasn’t seemed to phase the Toronto rapper as he’s stayed relatively mum about the whole situation. Drake has continued to perform at shows such as this, so hit the jump to check it out.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

