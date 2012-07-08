Lauryn Hill Joins Nas During Openair Festival [VIDEO]

Nas continued the promotion of his forthcoming Life Is Good album with an appearance at the Openair Frauenfeld Festival in Switzerland, Saturday (July 7). The Queens native surprised fans with a cameo from Lauryn Hill.

Miss Hill and God’s Son teamed for a performance of “If I Ruled The World.”

Other big names on the bill included Ludacris, 50 Cent, and Drake.

Last month Nas released dates for his European tour, which wrapped up with the Openair Festival. The rapper will return stateside next week, for a performance at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday (July 11).

Hill has also been making her rounds, and will sing at an after-party for the awards show, which honors the biggest names in sports.

Life is Good drops July 17.

Photo: Rap-Up