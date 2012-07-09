Tickets For Jay-Z Opening Concert At Barclays Center Going On Sale, Two Shows Added

Jay-Z is out to make sure the new home of his Brooklyn Nets gets christened properly. Back in April, it was announced that Hova would be the first artist to grace the Barclays Center stage with a concert on September 28th. Today, the “Brooklyn’s Finest” rapper announces that two additional shows have been added on September 29th and 30th.

Tickets for all three shows of the Jay-Z Opening Concert series go on sale Friday, July 13th at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and/or www.barclayscenter.com. American Express cardmember will get first dibs since they’ll be able to cop tickets starting on July 11th at 10 a.m. Brooklyn Nets season ticket holders will also be able to get tickets early.

“JAY Z is Brooklyn and is the definitive artist to open Barclays Center,” said Barclays Center CEO Brett Yormark in a press statement. “We are thrilled that such an iconic world-class entertainer, not to mention a Brooklynite, will take the borough’s biggest stage on three consecutive nights for what will surely be a historic experience for all fans.”

If you’re balling on a budgets, 7,000 tickets per show will be under $30. So expect all three shows, which are being produced by Live Nation, to be jam packed.

—

Photo: Ernest Estime