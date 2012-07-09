Drake Brings Out 50 Cent & Wiz Khalifa At London’s Wireless Festival [VIDEO]

Drake continued his string of concerts across the pond at the 2012 Wireless Festival in London, England. After shouting out 50 Cent the previous day in Zurich, Switzerland at the OpenAir Frauenfeld Festival on his birthday, Drizzy brought him out along with Wiz Khalifa during his set.

Drake went on to call the G-Unit founder “legendary,” and thanked him for hitting the stage earlier. After showing love to both artists and giving daps all around, Drizzy ran into a performance of “Up All Night” and continued the show. Hit the jump to check the footage.





Props: HHNM