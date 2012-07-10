The Cleveland Show Welcomes Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, ?uestlove & Will.i.am

Kanye West is ready to get animated—again. The Chicago MC, is among the big name Hip-Hop figures all scheduled to appear on The Cleveland Show this fall. ?uestlove, Nicki Minaj, and Will.i.am will all pop up on the show’s special Menace II Society episode.

“We have a couple of original songs with Kanye and Will and Bruno [Mars], I mean, all of them, it was great,” said executive producer, Rich Appel. The episode in question depicts the guest stars as members of the “rap illuminati,” who control pop culture. “Cleveland inadvertently breaks into it and then it’s how he will either bring them down or they’ll bring him down,” Appel added.

This isn’t West’s first time on the Fox animated series. He has a recurring role as aspiring rapper, Kenny West who lives out of his car, with his young daughter.

West has been very busy as of late. Aside from performing sold out shows at the Revel Resort & Casino in Atlantic City, over the weekend, he will also appear on a special episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians tonight (July 9), alongside girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The Menace II Society episode of The Cleveland Show airs October 7.

—

Photo: Rapfix