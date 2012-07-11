2 Chainz Next Single To Feature Kanye West

2 Chainz latest single “No Lie” featuring Drake is steadily climbing up the charts, while his collaboration with Kanye West, Big Sean and Pusha T., “Mercy” is topping the charts. It only makes sense that 2 Chainz and Mr. West get together again for the follow up single for his Def Jam debut, Based On A T.R.U. Story. Urban Bridgez reports that “Birthday Cake” featuring Kanye West will be servicing radio on July 23rd.

Once more, 2 Chainz will team with “Beez In Da Trap” collaborator Nicki Minaj on the third single “Love Dem Strippers.” Based On A T.R.U. Story will be hitting stores on August 14th on Def Jam/Universal and the album will feature 13 tracks on the retail and 17 on the deluxe edition. The confirmed appearances on the album consist of Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Kanye West, Ludacris and Rick Ross.

Photo: John Ricard/BET