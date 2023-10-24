Gucci Mane And T.I. Squash Their Beef Live On Stage

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Two of Atlanta’s biggest names have put their issues behind them. Gucci Mane and T.I. have settled their beef live on stage.

Complex is reporting that the two trappers turned rappers are now on better terms. On Tuesday, October 17 Guwop hosted a show in Atlanta to celebrate the release of his newest album Breath of Fresh Air. During the concert attendees were treated to surprise appearances from the likes of Latto, Quavo of The Migos, Key Glock and more. The most memorable moment was when Gucci Mane brought out T.I. and the two shook hands. The Grand Hustle CEO proceeded to perform his hit “24s” to the delight of the crowd while the self-proclaimed Trap God stepped back.

The two have not been on the best of terms since 2012 when Gucci Mane took exception to T.I.’s friendship with his then bitter rival Jeezy. He took some shots aimed at the Snowman on “The Truth” and later tweeted “No Disrespect to Clay but if Tip wanna get into it he can.” Years later they would disagree about who invented the Trap music genre. “Ok,so…. AGAIN for the slow ones in the back… August 19th,2003 Birth of Trap Muzik & Only fools dispute facts!!!” T.I. wrote at the time. “OH wit that Christopher Columbus ass… ‘Look what I discovered,even though they was already here ass sh*t!!!!’ WITCHO GOOD CAPPIN ASS.”

